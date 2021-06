Lessons in cryptocurrencies from the past and a look towards the future. There are some things you can only learn after investing through several market cycles. It’s a fact — the perspectives and approaches you take when investing in bitcoin and other digital assets (or anything really) are entirely different the first time you invest than after the second or third cycle. With your first investment, you certainly lack the historical context, but even more importantly, you don’t know what it feels like to invest in crypto. If you are to be successful in investing in digital assets, you must understand the industry sentiment, the psychological baggage that investors carry with them from past cycles, and where the industry thinking is directed. This is what this article is about.