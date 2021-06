Earlier this week, New Hampshire announced it will soon join a growing list of states opting out of the federal government’s unemployment enhancement programs. Currently, the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which extends the amount of time those who are out of work could claim unemployment benefits beyond 13 weeks, and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which provides an additional $300 per week to those on unemployment, are set to expire on September 4. But as COVID-19 case numbers fall and businesses across the nation face worker shortages, some states are choosing to opt out of the program now, in an effort to incentivize a return to work.