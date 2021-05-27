Abysmal Dawn members share ESP guitar & bass demos

How would you like to feel ancient? Sure, you might think you’re a young, hip and happening go-getter, but nothing makes you feel like Methuselah’s grandad quite like the anniversaries of your favourite albums. What do you mean, blink-182​’s Rock Show is now nearly old enough to drink in America?! And how on earth did Andy Biersack release an album 10 years ago while still having that jawline today? We’re not here to get to the bottom of these questions, but here are a dozen albums celebrating important anniversaries (anything ending in a 5 or 0, natch) this month…