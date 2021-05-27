Cancel
Rock Music

Abysmal Dawn members share ESP guitar & bass demos

By NextMosh Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitarist/Vocalist Charles Elliott and bassist Eliseo Garcia of Los Angeles death metal outfit Abysmal Dawn have recently released guitar and bass demos for ESP! The duo try out two new additions to the LTD Black Metal Series: the F Black Metal and the M-4 Black Metal bass. In the clips, the band performs tracks from 2020’s critically acclaimed ‘Phylogenesis’ album. Watch them perform “The Path of the Totalitarian” HERE [embedded below] and “The Lament Configuration” HERE [also embedded below].

