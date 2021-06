The bonds of friendship can be precious and strong, even if time spent together is brief, as was the case of local Vietnam veteran Harry Uhl and his buddy, Ed Morris. “I have been looking all over, everywhere, for Eddie Morris,” said Uhl, a native of Randolph. “I have been watching VVA (Vietnam Veterans of America) magazine. I went to Veterans Finding Veterans at the Fenton Museum and they could not find him. They did tell me that he didn’t die in Vietnam, because I didn’t know if he did or not. I left before he did so I never knew if he made it out alive.”