Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

From the Files

By Katie Teachout
ritzvillejournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the closing of school last Friday the teachers have scattered to the four winds. Some go east and some west; some will return and others will seek other fields of labor for the next year. Supt. Eichelberger will spend the summer farming near Boise. Principal G.M. Goodman left yesterday afternoon for Spokane and Nebraska. He will not return next year, as he has been elected superintendent of the Cordova, Alaska, schools.

www.ritzvillejournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#County Fair#State Grange#Wsu#Ffa#Pen Oreille#Files#Supt Eichelberger#Restaurant Tables#Chewing Material#Book#Time#Clarkston#Schools#Superintendent#Spokane#Lake#Gum Addicts#Boise#Adams County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Ohio Statewnewsj.com

Ohio: 17K new jobless claims filed, down about 5K from a month ago

COLUMBUS — Ohioans filed 17,472 initial jobless claims last week (May 9-15), according to statistics the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported to the U.S. Department of Labor. This is about 5,000 fewer initial jobless claims than were filed about a month ago. The total number of initial...
Idaho StatePosted by
Newsweek

Ammon Bundy Files for Idaho GOP Gov. Run but He's Banned From State Capitol

Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has filed to run in the Republican primary for governor of Idaho despite the fact he remains banned from visiting the state capitol. Bundy is perhaps best known for leading the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County, Oregon to protest federal control of public lands. He was arrested and faced federal charges but was later acquitted.
Kewanee, ILStar Courier

History from the files of the Star Courier

The fourth annual Midwest Aeronca Festival and Fly-in is scheduled this weekend at the Kewanee Municipal Airport. Organizer Jody Wittmeyer, of Kewanee, said, depending on the weather, anywhere from 15 to 50 of the vintage planes used to train pilots in World War II are expected from at least seven states.
Caribou, MEthecounty.me

Caribou area From our Files – Week of May 17, 2021

Utility gets new super — E.E. Haynes was named superintendent of the Caribou Water, Light & Power Company. New position – – Ruell Small, was who was clerking in J.D. Gardens Grocery Store, has left and Ed Spooner took his place in Sodergren and Larson’s Grocery. 100 Years Ago –...
Fallon County, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Files of the Times

Marnee Overton, eleven year old daughter of Todd and Vicky Overton of Baker, was the state winner in her age bracket of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest. . .USDA declares Montana drought disaster. Fallon County has received substantially below normal precipitation over the past 48 months and conditions are not expected to improve in the near future. . .Tender Learning Care, a pre-school and daycare facility in Baker, has designated Nancy Lee Coldwell as their new director effective June 1. . .Plans are underway for a stallion avenue, Saturday, at the Fallon County Fair this year. Stallion owners are invited to show their stallions. . .Stan and Dolores Erlenbush will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 10. . .High temperature May 26 was 82 degrees and the low that night was 38. . .Marmarth’s Derek Lyson and David Shepherd along with Andy Rithmiller of Ellendale, ND have constructed a 40’x20’ steel dinosaur. They will assemble and weld each of the 13 steel sections of the dinosaur on the site one-half mile east of Marmarth on State Highway 12 just a few miles from the Montana border. The men are graduates of North Dakota State College of Science and the welding project took them 80 to 100 hours from start to finish. . .Tumbling Tumbleweeds 4-H Club planted shade trees at the Fallon County Fairgrounds. . ,Baker resident Alyssa Dietz has been chosen to model in the 2001 Millie Lewis American Model and Talent Convention this July in Orlando, FL. Alyssa is the daughter of Courtney and Brenda Dietz.
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

From Our Files 05/25/21

Tim Molepske, deputy Boy Scouts executive for the Greater Alabama Council in Huntsville, will assume the post of Scout executive for the Eau Claire-based Chippewa Valley Council on June 1. 10 years ago — 2011. Rebuilding efforts continue in Joplin, Missouri, where a massive tornado roared through, killing at least...