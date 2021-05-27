From the Files

Marnee Overton, eleven year old daughter of Todd and Vicky Overton of Baker, was the state winner in her age bracket of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest. . .USDA declares Montana drought disaster. Fallon County has received substantially below normal precipitation over the past 48 months and conditions are not expected to improve in the near future. . .Tender Learning Care, a pre-school and daycare facility in Baker, has designated Nancy Lee Coldwell as their new director effective June 1. . .Plans are underway for a stallion avenue, Saturday, at the Fallon County Fair this year. Stallion owners are invited to show their stallions. . .Stan and Dolores Erlenbush will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 10. . .High temperature May 26 was 82 degrees and the low that night was 38. . .Marmarth’s Derek Lyson and David Shepherd along with Andy Rithmiller of Ellendale, ND have constructed a 40’x20’ steel dinosaur. They will assemble and weld each of the 13 steel sections of the dinosaur on the site one-half mile east of Marmarth on State Highway 12 just a few miles from the Montana border. The men are graduates of North Dakota State College of Science and the welding project took them 80 to 100 hours from start to finish. . .Tumbling Tumbleweeds 4-H Club planted shade trees at the Fallon County Fairgrounds. . ,Baker resident Alyssa Dietz has been chosen to model in the 2001 Millie Lewis American Model and Talent Convention this July in Orlando, FL. Alyssa is the daughter of Courtney and Brenda Dietz.