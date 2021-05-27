newsbreak-logo
Rina Sawayama set to star in ‘John Wick 4’ alongside Keanu Reeves

By Will Richards
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRina Sawayama is set to make her debut acting role in John Wick 4, it is being reported. According to Deadline, the British singer will star alongside Keanu Reeves in the next edition of the franchise, which is due to come to cinemas in 2022 after multiple COVID-related delays. John...

www.nme.com
