Memorial Day freedom

As a way to support “Unity in the Community” two Lake Elsinore nonprofit organizations have joined forces to present a family-friendly event at The Diamond Stadium June 18 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Stand Up For Justice was formed in June 2020 after organizers worked in partnership with the local Sheriff’s Department, city officials and other members of the community during the widespread George Floyd protests to help those from all walks of life come together for one common goal: unity. Antoinette Hall is the executive director for Stand Up For Justice, which became a nonprofit in March. Dr. Quinlan Strong, Ph.D. is Educational Chair for NAACP’s Lake Elsinore Chapter No. 1034 and is one of the event organizers, along with Hall and Pato Banton. Strong has been living in Lake Elsi.