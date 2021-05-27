Memorial Day freedom
"Freedom is not free. It comes at a cost of the lives of brave men such as these, always being there to guard the gates. May it be forever thus. The God of Heaven and Earth has a special place for those who have been lost in freedom's cause. Were it not for them, our United States of America would not exist." Hector A. Holbrook, President, U.S.S. San Francisco Association, USN Veteran as quoted on Reinhardt J. Keppler's memorial plaque at the Ralston Memorial Park.www.ritzvillejournal.com