Parents should start planning now for July 15 start of monthly child tax credit payments
Parents anxiously awaiting the July 15 start of the monthly child tax credit payments should start planning how they'll use the extra money now. The child tax credit got a boost from the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. The new enhanced credit increases the annual benefit per child age 17 and younger to $3,000 from $2,000 for 2021. It also gives an additional $600 benefit for children under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.www.cnbc.com