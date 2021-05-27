Parents should start planning now for July 15 start of monthly child tax credit payments

Figuring out if your kids qualify for the expanded child tax credit payments is now more crucial than ever. The first monthly check will come on July 15 to families who meet the requirements. You can estimate what you might receive based on your dependent's age, your income and other factors by using CNET's calculator. For instance, you could get up to $3,600 total if your individual salary is less than $75,000 and you have one child younger than 6 years old. You can also get a check if you had a new baby or adopted in 2021.