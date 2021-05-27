newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

History Of Closed Captions: Entering The Digital Era

By Chris Lott
hackaday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you want to read what is being said on a television program, movie, or video you turn on the captions. Looking under the hood to see how this text is delivered is a fascinating story that stared with a technology called Closed Captions, and extended into another called Subtitles (which is arguably the older technology).

hackaday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Data#Digital Video#Digital Information#Digital Design#Website Design#Closed Captions#Hdmi#Vbi#Softtouch Inc#Cceplus#Isa#Gateway 2000#English#Spanish#Simon Fraser University#Korean#Ocr#Wst#Ntsc#Nabts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to add Caption to Images in Google Docs

Google Docs is undoubtedly one of the best cloud document editors with real-time collaboration, authoring, and other great features. However, if you want to caption the images that you have used in a document, there is no direct option provided in Google Docs. You will have to do a bit of work in order to add a caption to your photos. In this article, I am going to share steps to follow to insert a caption to your image in Google Docs.
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

PUBG: New State will enter closed alpha testing in the US very soon

This story was originally published . PUBG: New State's closed alpha will be limited to Android devices in the US. If you haven't had enough PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in your life, I have some good news, there's a new PUBG game coming to mobile, and it's called PUBG: New State. It's coming to Android and iOS this year, and supposedly it will offer an exclusive map, ultra-realistic graphics, and it should be optimized from the ground up for mobile play.
Technologyapppicker.com

The Work and Requirements of Captioning Services

It can be a challenge to look for a closed caption service provider. Some of the factors you must consider are cost, accuracy, and speed of delivery. The provider should be aware of all your requirements, and you must ensure that they can deliver so they will not hamper your workflow process.
InternetComputer Weekly

Transparency is essential as we enter the era of ‘government by algorithm’

From deciding visa eligibility to detecting financial fraud, predicting reoffending rates to allocating police resources, algorithmic systems increasingly assist government in making important decisions. And as policy-makers have adjusted to pandemic conditions, where old ways of working have been challenged, the growth of algorithm-assisted decision-making has only accelerated. But so,...
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Digital Ratings: Shadow and Bone Enters the Charts at Number 2

Netflix’s new fantasy series Shadow and Bone got off to a good start as it entered the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for originals at Number for the week of April 19th to 25th. The show had an estimated 721 million minutes of viewing for the week of its debut. That does not mean that it is guaranteed a second season renewal, though, as The Irregulars performed well in the Nielsen Streaming ratings but was quickly cancelled after one season. Holding on to the Number 1 slot was the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which had its finale that week. That one had an estimated 796 minutes of viewing. Still in the Top 10 for a third week was Amazon’s horror series Them, though it slipped to the Number 5 slot with 284 million minutes of viewing. And Lucifer returned to the Top 10 for Netflix, landing in the Number 7 slot with 201 million minutes of viewing.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Closed Captioning Questions or Complaints

If you have an immediate concern or general question about closed captioning:. If a you want to file a formal complaint about Closed Captioning:. Formal complaints must be submitted in writing either to the FCC or directly to KSLA. This can be done by U.S. Mail, email or fax. Billy...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

With galleries closed, artists migrate to digital space

(Maya 20, 2021) It took a pandemic and a handful of sleepless nights on the computer for Cary Hazlegrove to move from Friday- night wine-and-cheese gallery openings to 3 a.m. art sales on the Internet. “It’s meeting what people need right now,” said Hazlegrove, a longtime island photographer. “It’s a...
Madison, WIEETimes.com

The Digital Era: A Golden Age for Hucksters

MADISON, Wis. — In the digital age, we’ve either become more gullible or the hucksters who prey upon us, armed as they are with a plethora of shiny high-tech objects, have forsaken subterfuge entirely. They trust us to be stupid, and they might be right. I notice this on television,...
Businessaithority.com

Inroads & Microsoft Partner to Close the Digital Divide

A global solutions provider for talent pipeline issues has formed a strategic partnership with Microsoft to help close the digital divide. As part of this strategic partnership, INROADS also joins the Microsoft initiative, Accelerate, which brings together civic, learning, and corporate partners to provide skills across the spectrum of digital proficiency to build a more inclusive workforce. As the nation reels from COVID-19 and calls for equity to sweep the country, Microsoft’s and INROADS take a position of leadership in addressing tech disparities that disproportionately impact students and communities of color.
Hobbiescasinonewsdaily.com

Bally’s Enters US Digital Betting Space with Bally Bet App

Major provider of land-based and online casino and sports betting services Bally’s Corporation has entered the US mobile betting space with the beta launch of its Bally Bet mobile sportsbook in Colorado. Colorado sports fans can now place wagers on Bally Bet via desktop as well as on iOS and...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

White Star Capital Closes $50 Million Digital Asset Fund

White Star Capital, a U.S.-based multi-stage technology venture capital investment platform, recently announced it closed its $50 million Digital Asset Fund (DAF), which is described as a specialized fund investing in cryptocurrency networks and blockchain-enabled businesses. According to White Star, the fund exceeded its previously announced $20 million target and is backed by institutional investors and corporations, including Bpifrance and Ubisoft.
Computersmacupdate.com

WALTR PRO for Mac1.0.89

WALTR helps you wirelessly drag-and-drop any music, ringtones, videos, PDF, and ePub files onto your iPhone, iPad, or iPod without iTunes. It is the second major version of Softorino's critically-acclaimed original WALTR, which solved 2 huge problems for every iOS user: unsupported media-format transfer without installing any additional 3rd-party iOS apps, as well as iTunes sync elimination -- allowing users to drag-and-drop files from any computer. WALTR is here to add a few cherries on top.
ElectronicsDigital Signage Today

Key Digital adds Chromecast support for wireless presentations

Key Digital, which makes distributed video and control system equipment, has added Chromecast support to its KD-BYOD4K wireless presentation gateway. The integration makes for a unifying platform for multi-contributor presentations, according to a press release. The Chromecast support provides simple yet sophisticated Wi-Fi content casing from smartphones, laptops and tablets....
ElectronicsArs Technica

Amazon devices will soon automatically share your Internet with neighbors

If you use Alexa, Echo, or any other Amazon device, you have only 10 days to opt out of an experiment that leaves your personal privacy and security hanging in the balance. On June 8, the merchant, Web host, and entertainment behemoth will automatically enroll the devices in Amazon Sidewalk. The new wireless mesh service will share a small slice of your Internet bandwidth with nearby neighbors who don’t have connectivity and help you to their bandwidth when you don’t have a connection.
EconomyLumia UK

LaLiga teams up with Microsoft to digitally transform football globally and reimagine a new era in sports

Companies will focus on building innovative technology solutions for the sports industry to enhance the fan engagement experience with data-enhanced match coverage, next-generation over the top (OTT) streaming services, advanced content protection services and venue management systems. MADRID — May 19, 2021 — LaLiga, Spain’s premier football association, and Microsoft...
TechnologyImperial Republican

ALLO launches new program aimed to close digital divide

ALLO Communications has announced free 500 Mbps service and Wi-Fi router to households eligible under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. “In my 25 years in the industry, I believe that this program is the most meaningful effort to ensure all families are connected...
Internetmarket.us

Instagram Brings Auto-Captioning Sticker Feature In Stories

The Stories feature of Instagram is one the most popular features of the platform. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing social media platform wants to make the feature more engaging to attract the user pool. It has now announced to introduce a new sticker to Stories. It is an auto-captioning sticker. The feature will allow users to add captions. It will make captioning easier. The captions will be auto-generated to the videos. The feature is limited to English-speaking users. The new feature is seen as a fulfillment of long demand by users. It will help especially users who are deaf or having issues in the hearing. Such users who are not native English speakers had to watch videos minus sound.
Minoritiestheundefeated.com

The digital archives of Black life are transforming how we document our history

The Undefeated turned 5 this week and is marking the occasion with a series of essays looking at the last five years in Black America. For the last five years or so, there’s been an uptick in professional and grassroots digital archiving rooted in the tradition of subversive and alternative history preservation. Centuries ago, millions of Black people kept their family history alive by collecting personal belongings, important papers and journal entries between Bible pages during slavery. Using the Bible as a private family archive was a form of technology, and Black people relied on ingenuity to maintain their dignity, and to catalog and document their existence with limited resources. Imagine now, Black people using Instagram and Twitter like they once did the Bible.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Accion Labs and Company.com enter strategic partnership to Enhance Digital Experience

Pittsburgh, PA and Austin, TX – May 17th, 2021 Accion Labs and Company.com LLC have entered into a strategic partnership resulting in the ability to deliver a scalable, turnkey Digital Experience Platform (DXP) solution for accelerating digital transformation. Pursuant to the agreement, Accion Labs (“Accion”), an innovation engineering company specializing in emerging technologies and digital transformation, will be designated as a preferred partner in the implementation and customization of the Company.com DXP to all current and future clients. To support this role, Accion will have direct access to developer resources and support from the Company.com team in bringing implementations to market for its customers. The resulting center of excellence will make the Company.com DXP the solution of choice for Accion’s international digital transformation practice spanning 22 countries and supported by more than 3000 employees. “As we continue to focus on providing speed to market for our customers, the Company.com DXP provides a means of accelerating digital transformation, creating connected experiences without re-engineering legacy tech stacks. With the Company.com DXP, we have an end-to-end digital transformation practice that can shave months or years off of a DX timeline. A platform such as DXP has become even more relevant in the current post-pandemic world,” said Kinesh Doshi, Founder & CEO of Accion Labs. “We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership,” said Bill Wade, founder and CEO of Company.com. “Accion’s global footprint and broad expertise makes them an ideal partner for enterprise implementations. Add their years of experience developing on our platform, and we have a match made in heaven.” This partnership will also allow Company.com to instantly bring the scale and expertise of a blue-chip engineering partner to their enterprise clients and prospects. “Our teams have been working closely together for several years now, and no group of engineers knows our platform, or has earned our respect, more than our friends at Accion,” said David Kramer, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product at Company.com. “Operationally, this allows us to focus on building out our platform, with the peace of mind of knowing that we have delivery experts standing by for implementations of all sizes.” Accion President Anand Raja expressed similar optimism. “We expect our current customers and prospects to be very excited about this new capability. By leveraging the DXP Platform, we can offer greatly increased speed to market, lower cost, and in the long run, much lower total cost of ownership.” The Company.com DXP has been field-tested in multiple engagements and several additional engagements are underway or planned, with joint development efforts to begin immediately. About Accion Labs Accion Labs, founded in 2011, is a Pittsburgh-headquartered global technology firm specializing in working with technology firms and IT organizations in the emerging technologies such as Rich Internet Applications, Service-Oriented Architecture, SaaS, Cloud, Open-Source, BI/DW, Mobility, Automation, DevOps and Big Data. Spread over 12 global offices, Accion has an engineering headcount of more than 2,250 employees. Accion clients include software product firms, e-SaaS firms, e-commerce organizations and e-business organizations. Accion engages with its clients in a range of collaborative, white-box engagement models that include extended teams, turn-key projects and professional staffing. Accion specializes in building new products and re-engineering legacy products to leverage emerging technologies and best practices. Led by an entrepreneurial management team that believes in execution, outcome and continuous learning, Accion Labs has been recognized as one of Pittsburgh’s fastest growing companies by the Pittsburgh Business Times and one of America’s fastest growing companies by Inc. magazine. For more information, please visit www.accionlabs.com or email innovate@accionlabs.com. About Company.com Founded in 2008, Company.com offers a unique Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that specializes in reducing time-to-value of integration, modernization and digital transformation initiatives. By building connected experiences that are technology-agnostic via micro-architecture and developer-friendly tools, the Company.com DXP allows businesses to deliver the value of a modern digital platform regardless of the challenges they face with their legacy infrastructure. Implementation use-cases include B2B ecommerce; customer and partner portals; intranets; headless APIs; and more. For more information on Company.com, please visit www.company.com or email media@company.com.