It is likely that you or someone you know has experienced atrial fibrillation, which is commonly called A Fib and will be abbreviated here as AF. This “irregularly irregular” heart rhythm occurs when the top of the heart, which normally begins the impulse of the heartbeat, quivers erratically causing the loss of organized and regular heart rhythm. This problem not only causes irregularity of the pulse, but it also decreases the efficiency of the heart in doing its job to pump blood to the brain and other vital organs.