You have to see this wild play from Cubs-Pirates to believe it

Last week, baseball celebrated its 20,000th player to reach the major leagues. It's hard to imagine any of them have been involved in a play like this before. On Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh, the Cubs' Javy Baez hit a hard but routine grounder to third base. There was a runner on second, but more importantly, two outs in the inning. So third baseman Erik Gonzalez threw across the diamond to first base, hoping to end the inning.