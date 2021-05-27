Revenge of the seabed burrowers

The letters of the genetic code are A, T, C, G. This is how it is taught in school, and all living forms on our planet have been arranged this way. However, early in 1977, a virus (phage) was discovered, which eroded this certainty slightly. Instead of the letter A, it contains Z. Plus, it is more stable than the letter T. A new study has found other viruses and bacteria with the letter Z. Scientists are wondering if it was the result of evolution or if the letter Z was common on planet Earth early in life’s evolution. The pioneering discovery that has disastrous consequences Dr. Jan Pačes from the AS Institute of Molecular Genetics and Professor of Biology. Yaroslav Peter.