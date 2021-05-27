newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Revenge of the seabed burrowers

By Jim Shelton
yale.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ancient burrowers of the seafloor have been getting a bum rap for years. These prehistoric dirt churners — a wide assortment of worms, trilobites, and other animals that lived in Earth’s oceans hundreds of millions of years ago — are thought to have played a key role in creating the conditions needed for marine life to flourish. Their activities altered the chemical makeup of the sea itself and the amount of oxygen in the oceans, in a process called bioturbation.

news.yale.edu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Chemistry#Oceans#Earth Scientists#Ocean Life#Sea Life#Marine Animals#Marine Life#Bioturbation#Cambrian#The University Of Leeds#Seabed Burrowers#Ocean Waters#Sediment#Plankton#Complex Animal Life#Planetary Sciences#Trilobites#Oxygen#Evolutionary Theory#Worms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
EnvironmentNewswise

Plastic in Galapagos seawater, beaches and animals

Newswise — Plastic pollution has been found in seawater, on beaches and inside marine animals at the Galapagos Islands. A new study - by the University of Exeter, Galapagos Conservation Trust (GCT) and the Galapagos Science Center - found plastic in all marine habitats at the island of San Cristobal, where Charles Darwin first landed in Galapagos.
Wildlifescoopcube.com

Researchers use magnetic fields to fool sharks

Sharks are a source of fear and curiosity for most of us, including scientists. Exactly, you’ve always wondered how sharks navigate. In particular, some of them speculated that sharks might have used Earth’s magnetic field. And researchers have just confirmed this 50 year old hypothesis!. To solve this mystery, researchers...
Wildlifemaritime-executive.com

What Seabird Populations Tell Us About the Health of the Ocean

Just as caged canaries once warned coal miners of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, free-flying seabirds are now warning humanity about the deteriorating health of our oceans. Seabirds journey vast distances across Earth’s seascapes to find food and to breed. This exposes them to changes in ocean conditions, climate...
Wildlifeawanireview.com

Mushrooms helped plants to invade Earth Science | News | the sun

UThe team of international researchers, led by the Laboratory of Research Laboratory in Plant Sciences (LRSV) team in Toulouse III, found the missing link in a theory dating back to the 1980s. It assumes that the ancestor of all existing terrestrial plants, possibly freshwater algae that emerged from the water about 450 million years ago, lived in symbiosis with tiny fungi to thrive on Earth.
Sciencelabmanager.com

Some Eukaryotes Thriving With Climate Change

Woods Hole, MA — May 27, 2021 — With the expansion of oxygen-depleted waters in the oceans due to climate change, some species of foraminifera (forams, a type of protist or single-celled eukaryote) that thrive in those conditions could be big winners, biologically speaking. A new paper that examines two...
AstronomyGizmodo

Scientists Are Racing to Save These Sea Stars From Extinction

Since 2013, a disease exacerbated by overheating oceans has been decimating sea star populations, especially those of one particularly striking variety: sunflower sea stars. Over the course of three years, the illness killed off nearly 91% of the sunflower species’ global population. Now, scientists are fighting to restore the beautiful creatures before it’s too late. That could boost the health of kelp forests, which would help wildlife and us in addressing the climate crisis.
WildlifePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientist Finds First Complete Egg of Extinct Dwarf Emu in Sand Dune

From left to right: A mainland emu egg, Tasmanian emu egg, Kangaroo Island emu egg and King Island emu egg. Julian Hume and Christian Robertson, Biology Letters. Thanks to a researcher from U.K.'s Natural History Museum and a King Island historian, a strikingly large egg of a dwarf emu, which is a short and stocky bird that went extinct about 200 years ago, has been unearthed in "rare" and "unique" discovery from a sand dune on King Island, located between Australia and Tasmania.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

4.5 billion-year-old particles from the sun lurk in Earth's core and mantle

For the past 4.5 billion years, energized particles from the primordial sun have lurked in Earth's core, a new study suggests. Researchers made the discovery by analyzing ancient particles within an iron meteorite, which came from a space rock that had an iron core, just like Earth does now, making the meteorite a good proxy for our planet's innards. The meteorite had "striking excesses of solar helium and neon," which are noble gases, or gases that are colorless, odorless, tasteless and nonflammable and occupy group 18 on the periodic table, the researchers wrote in the study.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

What's the biggest freshwater fish in the world?

It took three biologists to haul a 240-pound (109 kilograms) fish out of the Detroit River in Michigan last month. The nearly 7-foot-long (2.1 meters) "monster' sturgeon," caught and released by the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office, could be more than 100 years old. It's a mightily impressive catch for sure, but is it the biggest freshwater fish in the world?
Earth Sciencescitechdaily.com

Tiny Magnetic Particles in Microscopic Fossils Record Ancient Climate Conditions

Fifty-six million years ago, as the Earth’s climate warmed by five to eight degrees C, new land mammals evolved, tropical forests expanded, giant insects and reptiles appeared and the chemistry of the ocean changed. Through it all, bacteria in the ocean in what is now New Jersey kept a record of the changes in their environment through forming tiny magnetic particles. Now, those particles and their record are all that’s left of these microorganisms. Thanks to new research tools, that record is finally being read.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Asteroid Impact Crater on Earth Provides Clues About Martian Craters

Research team led by the University of Göttingen discovers crater floor sagging from bowl-shaped volcanic ash layer. The almost 15-million-year-old Nördlinger Ries is an asteroid impact crater filled with lake sediments. Its structure is comparable to the craters currently being explored on Mars. In addition to various other deposits on the rim of the basin, the crater fill is mainly formed by stratified clay deposits.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

How Will Life on Earth End?

(Credit: Astronomy/Roen Kelly) Life is resilient. The first living things on Earth appeared as far back as 4 billion years ago, according to some scientists. At the time, our planet was still being pummeled by huge space rocks. But life persisted anyway. And throughout Earth’s history, it’s seen all manner of cataclysms. Disparate doomsdays — from supernovae blasts and asteroid strikes to huge volcanic eruptions and sudden climate shifts — have killed countless lifeforms. And at times, those mass extinctions have even eliminated most species on Earth.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

What Is Happening Deep Beneath the Surface of Ice Planets?

Deep Oceans Dissolve the Rocky Shell of Water-Ice Planets. What is happening deep beneath the surface of ice planets? Is there liquid water, and if so, how does it interact with the planetary rocky “seafloor?” New experiments show that on water-ice planets between the size of our Earth and up to six times this size, water selectively leaches magnesium from typical rock minerals. The conditions with pressures of a hundred thousand atmospheres and temperatures above one thousand degrees Celsius were recreated in a lab and mimicked planets similar, but smaller than Neptune and Uranus.
AstronomyThe Atlantic

Earth’s Underground Worlds May Run on Radioactive Decay

Scientists poke and prod at the fringes of habitability in pursuit of life’s limits. To that end, they have tunneled kilometers below Earth’s surface, drilling outward from the bottom of mine shafts and sinking boreholes deep into ocean sediments. To their surprise, “life was everywhere that we looked,” says Tori Hoehler, a chemist and astrobiologist at NASA’s Ames Research Center. And it was present in staggering quantities: By various estimates, the inhabited subsurface realm has twice the volume of the oceans and holds on the order of 10^30 cells, making it one of the biggest habitats on the planet, as well as one of the oldest and most diverse.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Astronomypakistanchristian.tv

Meteorite about strange DNA, the boundaries of the solar system, and life in the mountains

The letters of the genetic code are A, T, C, G. This is how it is taught in school, and all living forms on our planet have been arranged this way. However, early in 1977, a virus (phage) was discovered, which eroded this certainty slightly. Instead of the letter A, it contains Z. Plus, it is more stable than the letter T. A new study has found other viruses and bacteria with the letter Z. Scientists are wondering if it was the result of evolution or if the letter Z was common on planet Earth early in life’s evolution. The pioneering discovery that has disastrous consequences Dr. Jan Pačes from the AS Institute of Molecular Genetics and Professor of Biology. Yaroslav Peter.
AstronomyGrand Forks Herald

Astro Bob: Jupiter's moon Europa may rumble with seafloor volcanoes

On the first morning of June, the waning half-moon will shine below the bright, morning planet Jupiter. Through a pair of 10x binoculars, look for a small "star" nearly touching the planet's left side. This pinpoint of light is Jupiter's fourth largest moon Europa. It measures 1,940 miles (3,122 km)...
Posted by
Vice

Scientists Drilled the World’s Deepest Ocean Hole Off Japan’s Coast

Scientists have drilled the deepest-ever ocean hole off the coast of Japan, breaking the record from the Mariana Trench in 1978 as they try to gain new insights into the region’s earthquake history. An international team aboard a research ship accomplished the feat on May 14 in the Pacific Ocean...