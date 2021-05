The 14th annual Marine City Beautification Day and flower sale is scheduled to take place May 21 and 22. The Marine City Garden Club will set up in front of the city’s historic city hall, located in Heritage Square Park at 300 Broadway St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. If there are any plants left on May 23, the flower market will open again at 9 a.m.