The Linda Lindas sign to Epitaph Records
Epitaph Records is thrilled to announce the signing of The Linda Lindas. The label approached the Los Angeles-based, all-female punk band behind the viral smash hit “Racist, Sexist Boy” [embedded at the end of this post] several months prior to their now-legendary set at the L.A. Public Library. With their explosive and authentic collision of garage-punk, power-pop, and new wave, The Linda Lindas are an exciting new addition to the Epitaph roster.nextmosh.com