German scientists identify possible cause of vaccine blood clots

By Submitted by Hmmmmmm
slashdot.org
 8 days ago

The authors of a new study claim their findings show that it is not the key component of the vaccines that cause the clotting, but a separate vector virus that is used to deliver them to the body. Both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs use a modified adenovirus, similar to the common cold virus, to deliver the spike protein of SarsCov2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The scientists claim the delivery mechanism means the spike protein is sent into the cell nucleus rather than the cellular fluid, where the virus usually generates proteins. In rare cases, they argue, parts of the spike protein can splice inside the nucleus, creating mutant versions which do not bind to the cell membrane where immunisation takes place, but are secreted into the body, where they can cause blood clots. “The adenovirus life cycle includes ... the entry of the adenoviral DNA into the nucleus, and subsequently gene transcription by the host transcription machinery,” the scientists claimed in a preprint of the study released this week. “And exactly here lies the problem: the viral piece of DNA is not optimised to be transcribed inside the nucleus.”

slashdot.org
