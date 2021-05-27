newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Crate Digging With Christian McBride: The Works Of Cedar Walton

KEDM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the latest installment of Jazz Night's Crate Digging series our host, Christian McBride, spotlights one of his favorite pianists: the late Cedar Walton. Walton is respected among the giants but underrated in the public eye, particularly as a composer, and yet so many of his songs still get played today. Some of them — such as "Bolivia," "Firm Roots," "Clockwise," and "Ugetsu" (also known as "Fantasy in D") — have become standards.

www.kedm.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Mcbride
Person
George Gershwin
Person
Cedar Walton
Person
Buster Williams
Person
Vincent Herring
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Music#Jazz Music#Roots Music#Music Producer#The Works Of Cedar Walton#Ugetsu#Cedar Walton Quintet#Dizzy S Club#Jazz Night#Lincoln Center Vaults#Bass#Alto Saxophone#Drums#Piano#Senior Producer#Music Engineer#Crate Digging#Bolivia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicNo Treble

Christian McBride Releases “The Q Sessions” via Quboz

McBride made the three-song collection with a quartet including saxophonist Marcus Strickland, drummer Eric Harland, and guitarist Mike Stern. The bassist lays it down for “Green Dolphin Street” and Ornette Coleman’s “Blues Connotation” on his upright bass, while the newly-penned “Brouhaha” is performed on electric. “What a pleasure it was...
Musicjazziz.com

John McLaughlin, Ella Fitzgerald, Wadada Leo Smith & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Verve’s Audiophile Sounds Series Celebrates Impulse! at 60: Verve/UMe’s audiophile-grade vinyl reissue series Acoustic Sounds...
Entertainmentsaratogaliving.com

Saratoga Jazz Fest Returns With Headliners Dianne Reeves, Christian McBride’s New Jawn and Al Di Meola

Thanks to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), we can all unplug our laptops, get back outside and enjoy some live music again. In partnership with Absolutely Live Entertainment, the Saratoga arts organization is bringing back the Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival June 26–27 for the first time since COVID hit, with headliners Dianne Reeves, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Al Di Meola, Joey Alexander and Artemis, the latter presented by the Skidmore Jazz Institute. Also performing will be local superstars Garland Nelson, leading “Joyful Noise,” and Hot Club of Saratoga, both presented by Caffè Lena.
Saratoga Springs, NYSaratogian

Live music returns to SPAC next month with return of Jazz fest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center will soon be filled with entertainment and fans again as the 2021 Freihofer's® Saratoga Jazz Festival begins next month. Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Absolutely Live Entertainment announce the return of the 2021 Freihofer's® Saratoga Jazz Festival, marking the...
Musicpsychedelicbabymag.com

Billy Cobham | Jazz Legend | Interview

Billy Cobham | Jazz Legend | Interview Legendary drummer Billy Cobham is opening his musical world up in a first-of-its-kind exclusive online workshop series: Billy Cobham’s Guide to Stress-Free Drumming. In a series of 9 three-hour monthly workshops, Cobham and a group of hand-picked guests – world-class drummers Dennis Chambers, Gary Husband, Will Calhoun and Dom Famularo – will teach the art of playing “simply but effectively.” Cobham and his guests will discuss playing in odd times, four-way coordination, rudiments, dynamics, phrasing and more.
Musicjazziz.com

Roy Hargrove and Mulgrew Miller: In Harmony (Resonance)

Given the tremendous level of artistry on these two concerts — duo performances featuring pianist Mulgrew Miller and Roy Hargrove…. This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.
Musicjazziz.com

Roy Hargrove, Mulgrew Miller, Herbie Hancock & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Madeleine Peyroux Breakthrough 2004 Album Reissue: Craft Recordings will reissue Madeleine Peyroux’s best-selling breakthrough 2004...
MusicSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rosanne Cash, Dianne Reeves highlight Sheldon Concert Hall 2021-22 season

After a year of livestreams and virtual concerts, the Sheldon Concert Hall is looking forward to welcoming concertgoers back inside for the 2021-22 season. The concerts begin Sept. 21 with Dominic Cheli, part of the Special Concerts series. The season also includes Rosanne Cash, Dianne Reeves, Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Yonder Mountain String Band, Todd Snider, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, and Southern Journey featuring Ranky Tanky and Dom Flemons.
Musicjazziz.com

Miguel Zenón: Law Years: The Music of Ornette Coleman (Miel Music)

Miguel Zenón is known as much for his methodical explorations of his Puerto Rican heritage as for his blazing inventiveness…. This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.
MusicPosted by
WJCT News

Loudon Wainwright III And Vince Giordano Play From The Great American Songbook

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Sam Briger, sitting in for Terry Gross. Loudon Wainwright is best known for his confessional songs about family dysfunction and satirical songs about politics and other issues. But last year he took a slight turn, teaming up with Vince Giordano for a set of songs from the '20s and '30s, songs by Fats Waller, Harold Arlen, Frank Loesser and others. Giordano plays tuba, bass and bass saxophone and leads the 11-piece jazz band The Nighthawks. Before this project, he and Wainwright collaborated on the HBO gangster series "Boardwalk Empire" about bootlegging in Atlantic City during Prohibition. Terry invited them to bring their instruments to Hobo Sound Studio in New Jersey to talk and play a few tunes - socially distanced, of course. The title of their album is "I'd Rather Lead A Band." Here's a track from it.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Wilma Baan (new album ‘So Nice’ produced by Claire Martin)

So Nice is the debut album of Dutch vocalist Wilma Baan. It is also the very first release to be produced by the new ‘Soup to Nuts’ production company, jointly run by Claire Martin and Chris Traves. So Nice is produced by Claire Martin, who also plays percussion on it. The album launch is at the 606 Club in Chelsea on Sunday 13 June. Feature by Martin Chilton:
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Crate Digging with Andrew Wowk (April)

NVNTR – Love Thy Neighbour (Love Thy Remix) [NVNTR Music]. The Detroit artist launches his eponymous imprint with some gritty, twisted electro that features the timely use of a classic spoken word sample. Kilig – What My Mind Needs [Shall Not Fade]. A beautiful combination of lush, atmospheric breakbeat and...
Musicrocknheavy.net

Great Drummer-Vocalists in Rock

They are a rare species. So rare that you can actually count the cream of the crop on your fingers. Ever wondered why?. If we go back in time, we know that ancient humans communicated with signs. Later, voice and percussion became a creative amalgam in the rituals of yore — a fact recorded across various civilizations. This combination of using voice and striking objects with tools, in many ways, was so primal and a surprisingly natural outlet to create chants, poetry, and the first known forms of music.
Musicgratefulweb.com

CARPENTERS: THE MUSICAL LEGACY

The definitive biography of one of the most enduring and endeared recording artists in history—the Carpenters—will be told for the first time from the perspective of Richard Carpenter, through more than 100 hours of exclusive interviews and some 200 photographs from Richard’s personal archive, many never published. CARPENTERS: THE MUSICAL LEGACY is coming to bookstores on October 19th. Pre-order your copy of CARPENTERS: THE MUSICAL LEGACY today, HERE:
Musicamericana-uk.com

The Unsung Heroes of Americana – The Pedal Steel Guitar

It takes a different level of masochism to decide that you’re going to become a pedal steel guitar player. The musical equivalent of patting your head while rubbing your stomach, or of flying a helicopter in formation. You are, at least, guaranteed that you’ll always be able to perform sitting down, since operating the instrument requires both hands, both feet, and both knees. There are no marching bands in the future of a pedal steel player. But – could we have real country music without them? Well, arguably yes, because the pedal steel guitar only came into existence in 1940 and there was plenty of country music prior to that date but you wouldn’t have the same distinct sounds that we’ve come to associate with some aspects of country and Americana music and a lot of the music we love would be a lot less interesting without this weird, and often wonderful, instrument.