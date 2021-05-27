Crate Digging With Christian McBride: The Works Of Cedar Walton

It takes a different level of masochism to decide that you’re going to become a pedal steel guitar player. The musical equivalent of patting your head while rubbing your stomach, or of flying a helicopter in formation. You are, at least, guaranteed that you’ll always be able to perform sitting down, since operating the instrument requires both hands, both feet, and both knees. There are no marching bands in the future of a pedal steel player. But – could we have real country music without them? Well, arguably yes, because the pedal steel guitar only came into existence in 1940 and there was plenty of country music prior to that date but you wouldn’t have the same distinct sounds that we’ve come to associate with some aspects of country and Americana music and a lot of the music we love would be a lot less interesting without this weird, and often wonderful, instrument.