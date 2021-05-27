What Rocks: Scherzer Keeps on Pitching
To Georgetown University students, it was the biggest day of their young lives, but to Max Scherzer it was just another workday. The Washington Nationals pitcher was spotted practicing on field Monday (it was an off day for the team) during the G.U. commencement exercises. And, despite the major pomp and circumstances, Scherzer wasn’t stopping for anyone. The creature of habit kept throwing throughout the event, prepping for his game the next day against the Cincinnati Reds.georgetowner.com