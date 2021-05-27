What Rocks: Scherzer Keeps on Pitching

As we get deeper into the second month of the Fantasy Baseball season, we continue to compile a larger sample size to inform us on our roster decisions the rest of the season. Tonight, we're going to break down several of the hottest pitchers in the MLB so far to try to figure out if they're set to keep that momentum rolling or if you should be looking to trade them at their peaks. We'll also touch on one of the buzziest names in Fantasy -- but one buzzing for all the wrong reasons -- Reds SP Luis Castillo.