Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

What Rocks: Scherzer Keeps on Pitching

By Kate Oczypok
georgetowner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo Georgetown University students, it was the biggest day of their young lives, but to Max Scherzer it was just another workday. The Washington Nationals pitcher was spotted practicing on field Monday (it was an off day for the team) during the G.U. commencement exercises. And, despite the major pomp and circumstances, Scherzer wasn’t stopping for anyone. The creature of habit kept throwing throughout the event, prepping for his game the next day against the Cincinnati Reds.

georgetowner.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Albright
Person
Patrick Ewing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Washington Nationals#Nationals Park#Rocks State Park#Scherzer Keeps#The Cincinnati Reds#The Washington Post#State#Field#Audible#Grads#Habit#Professional Degrees#Undergrads#Friends#Speakers#Graduates#Cardinal Wilton Gregory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
World Series
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFinger Lakes Times

Torres lifts Yanks over Scherzer, Nats in 11th inning

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 Saturday. Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees rallied three...
MLBMorning Times

Nationals in action against the Yankees following Scherzer's strong performance

Washington Nationals (13-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (17-16, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (2-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -162, Nationals +142; over/under is 9...
MLBlindyssports.com

Domingo German, Yankees try to take series vs. Nationals

The New York Yankees waited out a lengthy rain delay and then survived an overpowering performance by Max Scherzer. The Yankees hope they do significantly less waiting around for their offense Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are...
MLBNew York Post

Max Scherzer, Corey Kluber show why they are Cy Young winners

Two pitchers responsible for a combined five Cy Young Awards took the mound Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Though Corey Kluber and Max Scherzer may not be at their peaks (both are four years removed from the last time they were voted the top pitcher in their respective leagues), hits were still at a premium, and there were whiffs aplenty before the Yankees got to the Nationals’ bullpen for a 4-3 win in 11 innings.
MLBfangraphs.com

Max Scherzer and the Coming Wave of 3,000-Strikeout Pitchers

Last Saturday in the Bronx, Max Scherzer showed off the dominant form that has earned him three Cy Young awards and seven All-Star selections. Admittedly, he wasn’t exactly facing Murderer’s Row, but against a Yankees team that had recently righted itself with a 7-1 tear, he struck out 10 out of the first 14 batters he faced, finishing with 14 strikeout in 7.1 innings, that while allowing just two hits, one walk, and one run.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

NL East Roundup - Washington Nationals back in 5th in the division...

On this Mother’s Day edition of the what’s going on around the National League East, the standings shake up, the division tries to find its footing, and pitchers can hit. Let’s get to it. New York Mets (15-13) One big thing: Clubhouse turmoil?. On Friday night, the Mets were locked...
MLBdarnews.com

Turner starts game with HR, Nationals roll past D-backs 17-2

PHOENIX (AP) -- Trea Turner hit his 14th career leadoff homer, Yan Gomes had a career-high five hits and the Washington Nationals pounded the Arizona Diamondbacks 17-2 on Friday night. Turner's ninth homer of the season on Riley Smith's second pitch was a no-doubter into the stands in left-center, and...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Q&A buy or sell pitchers edition: Will these pitchers continue their hot starts?

As we get deeper into the second month of the Fantasy Baseball season, we continue to compile a larger sample size to inform us on our roster decisions the rest of the season. Tonight, we're going to break down several of the hottest pitchers in the MLB so far to try to figure out if they're set to keep that momentum rolling or if you should be looking to trade them at their peaks. We'll also touch on one of the buzziest names in Fantasy -- but one buzzing for all the wrong reasons -- Reds SP Luis Castillo.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Cruises to easy win

Scherzer (3-2) pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win over Arizona on Friday. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out seven. The right-hander threw 55 of 85 pitches for strikes en route to his third win of the campaign. Under normal circumstances he would have likely remained in the game longer, but Washington elected to conserve his arm with the team leading by 11 runs through five frames. Since struggling in a start against Toronto on April 27, Scherzer has allowed only two earned runs over his subsequent 21.1 frames while racking up a 30:2 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nationals, Josh Bell look to break out against Diamondbacks

Josh Bell hit 37 homers and drove in 116 runs with a .936 OPS while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019. Since then, however, he has slumped, producing just eight homers and a .669 OPS last year in his final season for the Pirates. This year, now with the...
MLBRecord-Journal

Torres’ hits propel Yanks

NEW YORK — The smallest of hits decided a huge pitching matchup. Max Scherzer overwhelmed batters to dominate a Cy Young Award-winning duel with Corey Kluber, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the 100th time. After striking out three times against Scherzer, Gleyber Torres blooped a tying single in the ninth inning...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/14/21

Washington Nationals (14-19) at Arizona Diamondbacks (17-20) MLB Baseball: Friday, May 14, 2021 at 9:40 pm (Chase Field) Max Scherzer (2-2) (2.33) vs. Riley Smith (1-2) (4.85) The Line: Arizona Diamondbacks +149 / Washington Nationals -162 --- Over/Under: 8.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. TV: MASN 2, Bally Sports...
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Scherzer scheduled to start for Washington against Chicago

Washington Nationals (16-22, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-20, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (3-2, 2.10 ERA, .76 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (4-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +132, Nationals -151; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBpitcherlist.com

DFS Plays of the Day – May 14

Happy Friday! Today features a 13-game slate, and unlike recent days, the weather looks to be cooperating. For today’s build, let’s start with a focus on the pitching side. There is a bevy of top-end talent to choose from and a couple of solid value arms with K-upside. On the flip side, there is also an abundance of stackable options against weaker SPs. The hardest part will be smashing all the talent we want into a lineup. As always, we will do our best to steer clear of locking in too many from Coors Field. Remember, we are building a lineup to take down a tournament, so don’t feel scared to roster an unlikely hero from time to time. Good luck and have a happy weekend!
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #34 Nats open series in Arizona

It was 15 years ago when Max Scherzer began his professional career with the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization who drafted him in the 1st round. He pitched there through 2009 and then was traded in a blockbuster three-team trade that sent him to Detroit. Against Arizona, Scherzer pitched a gem versus...