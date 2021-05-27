Town moves ahead with reopening offices to the public
As of Tuesday, June 1, Bedford buildings and offices will be open to the public during regular business hours, with no appointments necessary. According to a release from the town, individual department webpages will include operating hours and contact phone numbers. Most town business can still be conducted online or by phone, and the drop box at the entrance to Town Hall will continue to be available for correspondence to all town departments.www.wickedlocal.com