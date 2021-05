Admittedly, it can be a bit triggering to hear the rich and famous telling us common folk that we are doing dining out wrong. But stick with us here; this is not Brad Pitt, admonishing the peasants for not exfoliating often enough. This is Padma Lakshmi, host of "Top Chef," and the engine behind "Taste of the Nation," an Emmy-nominated food series on Hulu (via Variety). After 20-plus years in the biz (culinary and show, that is), she's learned a thing or two about where people are putting their priorities — and their pocket money.