Satyricon announces collaboration with Munch Museum

BANGOR – Maine Discovery Museum will be opening up for summer camps in July and August. This summer camp is being offered to our friends ages 5-10 and will run Monday to Friday from July 6 to Aug. 27 with different themes each week plus two bonus weeks for children ages 8-12 when Maine Discovery Museum summer camp goes off the beaten path and into nature! Partnering with Fields Pond Audobon and Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, our off-site sessions begin Aug. 2-13. “We are so excited we can discover, learn, and play together again! It’s been more than a year since we’ve welcomed our friends to play and learn at our museum and we’ve been missing you dearly! We invite our old, and new little friends to join us and sign up for our amazing, fun summer camps that STEM the summer (and Zoom!) brain drain with extraordinary science labs, mind-blowing experiments, creative building activities, colorful art, reconnecting with our live animals, and finally, lots of play in the museum! Can’t wait to see you!,” said Trudi Plummer, education director.