Satyricon announces collaboration with Munch Museum

By NextMosh Staff
 8 days ago

The Norwegian Black Metal band Satyricon meets Edvard Munch’s art. The exhibition Satyricon & Munch explores the intersection of Black Metal and visual art, where a specially composed musical work is connected with a selection of Edvard Munch’s images. When you enter the large hall on MUNCH’s tenth floor, this exhibition will create an atmosphere that opens up new entrances to Edvard Munch’s work, and to Satyricon’s music.

Person
Edvard Munch
This time last year: Science helps ensure The Scream continues

Originally published 18th May 2020. Some heavy-duty science has been employed to try to better understand and preserve one of the world’s best-known works of art – Edvard Munch’s The Scream. An international team led by Italy’s CNR has used non-invasive spectroscopic methods and synchrotron X-ray techniques to study in...
SATYRICON Exhibition 'Satyricon & Munch' To Explore Intersection Of Black Metal And Visual Art

Norwegian black metal veterans SATYRICON have teamed up with Munch Museum for an upcoming exhibit, set to open in Oslo, Norway in early 2022. The exhibition "Satyricon & Munch" explores the intersection of black metal and visual art, where a specially composed musical work is connected with a selection of Edvard Munch's images. When you enter the large hall on Munch Museum's tenth floor, this exhibition will create an atmosphere that opens up new entrances to Munch's work, and to SATYRICON's music.
Satyricon soundtracking Munch exhibit, release 1st & 2nd LP reissues

Norwegian black metal greats Satyricon are collaborating with the Munch Museum in Oslo on a new exhibition that will run March 22 through June 19, 2022. "Satyricon & Munch" will feature specially composed music by Satyricon that will soundtrack a selection of Edvard Munch's etching, lithographs, woodcuts and paintings. Satyricon...
