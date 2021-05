Sen. Kevin Cramer this week would not disclose his COVID vaccination status, staking out a small-government political position on vaccines. “Out of respect for the North Dakotans who value their liberty and privacy, I will not be detailing the specifics of my vaccination status,” Cramer said. “And while I respect the right of private businesses to make certain health-based decisions which they deem appropriate, I oppose the idea of a government-created ‘vaccine passport.’”