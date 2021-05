The Las Vegas Raiders decided to give defensive coordinator Gus Bradley a familiar face as they assemble a revamped secondary. The Silver and Black had a disappointing season on defense across the board last year. In particular, opposing quarterbacks had no trouble shredding the unit via the air. With Bradley coming in to take charge, it wouldn’t be surprising to see many of last year’s defensive backs gone. With Casey Hayward officially added to the team , players like Keisean Nixon could be on the outside looking in. Hayward, despite being 31, represents a significant upgrade cornerback over what the Raiders have recently fielded.