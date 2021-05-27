Impact to Host Partnerships Experience 2021 to Educate Marketers on the Growing Partnerships Industry
The four-week complimentary virtual event will gather brands, publishers, and influencers to discuss how to optimise partnerships. London, UK May, 27th 2021 — Impact, the global leader in partnership automation, today announced that it will host Partnerships Experience 2021 (PX 2021), a first-of-its-kind virtual event designed to arm attendees with the knowledge, motivation and connections to create productive partnerships. PX 2021 will take place 2nd - 25th June, 2021 and will gather brands, publishers, and influencers to learn about the burgeoning partnerships ecosystem, network, and ultimately, create new partnerships.www.thedrum.com