Impact to Host Partnerships Experience 2021 to Educate Marketers on the Growing Partnerships Industry

Software has disrupted the world. It has changed our routines and established a new order to our lives. Consider the advances in short-term housing, ride-sharing services, electronic payments, streaming services, and so much more. Software and technology have moved from sector to sector, helping companies reimagine the speed, scale, and depth of how they operate. Think about how Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) reinvented the world of customer management and transformed Salesforce into the machine that underpins so many organizations.