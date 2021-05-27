Thursday reissue debut album ‘Waiting’ on Velocity Records

An artist of immutable stature and unceasing vitality, Thalia Zedek has announced two releases: new Thalia Zedek Band album Perfect Vision, due out August 27th, and the special 20th anniversary reissue of her classic album Been Here and Gone. Originally released on Matador to critical acclaim, Thrill Jockey is proud to present a special remaster of Been Here and Gone by Sarah Register, the first ever vinyl release of Zedek’s classic album. Been Here and Gone and Perfect Vision are great examples of why Thalia Zedek is one of the most enduring rock musicians of the last four decades.