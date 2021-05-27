The real value of privacy, Google's first brick-and-mortar store, and kids shopping online

The last year has made delivering high-quality customer contact center support extremely challenging. Consumers have increasingly abandoned brick-and-mortar retail shopping and traditional banking in favor of digitally enabled experiences, which brings unprecedented call volumes to contact centers. In many cases, call center staff are also working remotely, which makes it even more difficult to meet the scaling demand for agent resources. As a result, callers have to wait a long time in queues (with a 34% increase in hold times for customer service calls), no matter how complex or simple their inquiry is. When they get to speak with an agent, most often they go through a scripted conversation where they have to repeat information (reason for calling, identify themselves, and so on) that they might have already provided.