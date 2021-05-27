The real value of privacy, Google's first brick-and-mortar store, and kids shopping online
EMarketer · The Real Value of Privacy, Google's First Storefront, and Kids Shopping Online | May 27, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss whether a federal privacy law is still expected this year, some case studies of how companies are building trust in emerging technologies through privacy, and some best practices on how to differentiate on privacy. We then talk about major retailers' Q1 earnings, why Google is opening a brick-and-mortar store, and whether kids being able to shop online by themselves will catch on. Tune in to the discussion with Insider Intelligence senior analyst Sara M. Watson and analyst Daniel Keyes.www.emarketer.com