Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The real value of privacy, Google's first brick-and-mortar store, and kids shopping online

By Sara M. Watson, and Daniel Keyes
eMarketer
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMarketer · The Real Value of Privacy, Google's First Storefront, and Kids Shopping Online | May 27, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss whether a federal privacy law is still expected this year, some case studies of how companies are building trust in emerging technologies through privacy, and some best practices on how to differentiate on privacy. We then talk about major retailers' Q1 earnings, why Google is opening a brick-and-mortar store, and whether kids being able to shop online by themselves will catch on. Tune in to the discussion with Insider Intelligence senior analyst Sara M. Watson and analyst Daniel Keyes.

www.emarketer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Keyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Shopping#Privacy Law#Online Retailers#Online Business#Google Business#Download Topics Emarketer#The Real Value Of Privacy#First Storefront#Kids Shopping Online#Insider Intelligence#Soundcloud#Vtex Commerce Platform#Motorola#Stanley Black Decker#Major Retailers#Brands#Drive Business Growth#Emerging Technologies#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Google
Related
RetailPosted by
Millionacres

Google to Open Its First Retail Store in NYC

FREE - Guide To Real Estate Investing. Take the first step towards building real wealth by signing up for our comprehensive guide to real estate investing. *By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

NEW REPORT: 84 Pct Of Consumers Value Digital Security Over Checkout Friction When Shopping First Time Merchants

Data security — and the robust infrastructure to support it — is much more than a barrier that can prevent costly cyberattacks. PYMNTS’ research shows that data security is an essential component of customer service, signaling trustworthiness to consumers who want safe customer experiences as much or even more than they want frictionless checkouts, especially when it comes to mobile devices.
Cell Phonesmediapost.com

Apple's Latest Privacy Updates Will Hurt Value Of Ad Inventories

Apple this week announced another group of privacy features that are likely to diminish the value of publishers' advertising inventories as targeting becomes more difficult. The changes will come with the next version of softwarethat runs devices including the iPhone, the tech giant announced at its weeklong Worldwide Developers Conference.
RetailBaton Rouge Business Report

Established retailers biggest winners during 2020 online sales boom

The top 500 retailers in North America generated a combined $849.5 billion in online sales in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by Digital Commerce 360, Inc. reports, but the profits accumulated during this e-commerce boom disproportionately went to established brands like Walmart, Target and Amazon. Online sales increased...
InternetSearchengineland.com

WooCommerce’s integration with Google Shopping is now live

The Google partnership with WooCommerce, originally announced at Google Marketing Live, is now available to users globally. The integration allows WooCommerce users to display their inventory and products across Google properties for free with easy setup within the WooCommerce platform. “WooCommerce merchants can upload their products to Google, create free...
Internetoncrawl.com

Observing Google’s June 2021 Update in Real Time

Google regularly updates the algorithms responsible for running search and indexing — usually multiple times per day. From some 400 changes in 2010, Google made more than 3200 changes in 2018, and it’s normal to expect that number to have continued to increase in the years since then. Usually these...
BusinessSupermarket News

Hy-Vee taps Google’s digital expertise in sweeping partnership

Hy-Vee has entered a wide-ranging partnership with online technology and services giant Google to enhance its omnichannel shopping experience. West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee said Wednesday that, under the multiyear agreement, it will tap Google’s suite of solutions and services — powered by the Google Cloud platform — to “stay on the cutting edge of digital technology” by bringing “new and unique innovation” to in-store and online customers. Projects will run the gamut from making the Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery shopping service more convenient to integrating the Midwestern grocer’s virtual dietitian services and to enabling customers to schedule COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations online.
Grocery & Supermaketchainstoreage.com

Regional grocer localizes omnichannel shopping

Hy-Vee Inc. is partnering with Google Cloud to leverage localized information for an enhanced customer experience that transcends channels. The Midwest grocery chain is utilizing a suite of services powered by Google Cloud to ease the use of its Hy-Vee Aisles Online reserved digital shopping services, integrate its virtual dietitian services, and to enable customers to schedule vaccinations online (including for COVID-19), among other offerings.
Retailchainstoreage.com

NRF: Consumers want omnichannel convenience, social responsibility

Retailers must adapt to a new breed of “citizen shoppers” who desire the flexibility of omnichannel shopping, but also expect retailers to stand for something. During its June 9 virtual “State of Retail & the Consumer” event, the National Retail Federation (NRF) hosted a panel of C-level retail executives and a panel of expert consultants to discuss current consumer expectations and how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the retail environment. Both panels agreed that a strong omnichannel offering and a brand identity aligned with shopper beliefs and values are vitally important to retail success, now and moving forward.
Technologyjournaltranscript.com

Following Apple, Google Tights Its Privacy Practices

To refrain companies from tracking users on tablets & android phones, Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is tightening its privacy practices. Although Google empowers users to get rid of personalized ads on android phones, tech-savvy professionals still manage to access the advertising ID of users through a distinctive series of characters that recognizes the user’s device. Through advertising ID, software developers monitor the app’s usage or let advertisers check and stop invalid traffic.
RetailTimes Union

Online Revenue Share of U.S. Consumer Technology Hardware Sales Rose to 61% During the Pandemic

Accelerated by temporary store closures and consumer hesitancy to shop in-store during the pandemic, online U.S. consumer technology hardware revenue share rose to 61% during the 12 months ending March 2021, from 48% in the previous 12-month period (ending March 2020). According to NPD’s Checkout data, online revenue during the year ending March 2021 grew 62%, a more than $36 billion increase. Over that period, online technology revenue share peaked at 68% in Q2 2020, during the height of lockdowns, and despite declining from there remained above the long-term trend at 57% in Q1 2021. This was a full seven percentage points above Q1 2020, and 14 points above the pre-pandemic share in Q1 2019.
Retaildweb.news

Domino's® Urges Customers Not to Buy NFTs From the Noid

NFTs are pieces of unique digital code stored on the blockchain, linked to underlying assets from images to GIFs to memes, and act as a permanent public ledger of transactions associated with those assets. They can be bought and sold or auctioned, including on special NFT marketplaces, and are often purchased with cryptocurrency.
Retailsoundhound.com

Retail is Buying into Voice Assistants for Omnichannel Experiences

Online shoppers who used voice spent $136 more on average than those who shopped solely online, according to a study by Coupon Follow—evidence that voice shopping’s faster, easier experiences lead to increased revenue. Closely tied to the expansion of e-commerce and the shift away from physical stores and toward a more convenient and accessible way of shopping, voice assistants are already populating mobile apps and customer support channels in retail. The pandemic and the desire for a safer, contactless shopping experience has fueled the rise of e-commerce and further accelerated the shift toward omnichannel voice experiences in retail.
Internetamazon.com

Deliver personalized customer support experiences with Amazon Connect, Amazon Lex, and Salesforce

The last year has made delivering high-quality customer contact center support extremely challenging. Consumers have increasingly abandoned brick-and-mortar retail shopping and traditional banking in favor of digitally enabled experiences, which brings unprecedented call volumes to contact centers. In many cases, call center staff are also working remotely, which makes it even more difficult to meet the scaling demand for agent resources. As a result, callers have to wait a long time in queues (with a 34% increase in hold times for customer service calls), no matter how complex or simple their inquiry is. When they get to speak with an agent, most often they go through a scripted conversation where they have to repeat information (reason for calling, identify themselves, and so on) that they might have already provided.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

N.O. Tech Startup Connects Online Shoppers With Local Inventory

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based tech company Locally, which helps online shoppers find local inventory, is growing more international by the day. Formed in 2014 by Mike Massey, Blake Haney (founder of Dirty Coast) and Ben Hirsch, the startup began with no employees and a handful of partner brands and retailers. Now, it has more than 20 team members scattered across the country and more than 400 global brand partners, including outdoor apparel company Patagonia; footwear and clothing brands New Balance and Sperry; and premium gear companies like Yeti and Sonos. Trek Bikes just signed on as a partner and footwear behemoth Crocs is coming online next.
Shoppingbaltimorenews.net

Why Kids Shopping Centre's are Getting More Popular in The Past Decade

A shopping Centre is an American term for an enormous outdoor, indoor shopping Centre, often anchored by many smaller department stores. The term shopping centre was first used in the United States in the early 20th century. Although the term is now widely used throughout the world, it originally came...
Retailfranchising.com

3 Ways To Strengthen Your Brick-and-Mortar Store in 2021, Part 2

This is part 2 of an article for brick-and-mortar retailers looking to re-enter the post-Covid economy with all cash registers firing. Find part 1 here. Expecting employees to magically create rewarding interactions with no selling process on your sales floor is delusional. Good relationships, like eating well and getting enough exercise, are not just a matter of luck.
Internetinfosecurity-magazine.com

Google's FLoC: Privacy Gone Amok?

To read this news you’ll need an Infosecurity Magazine account. Log in or sign up below. Get up-to-the-minute news and opinions, plus access to a wide assortment of Information Security resources that will keep you current and informed.