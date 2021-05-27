newsbreak-logo
A two-vehicle crash injured a teen near Iowa Avenue and Spruce Street (Riverside, CA)

Nationwide Report
On Wednesday night, a teen suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle accident near Iowa Avenue and Spruce Street.

According to the Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack, the incident took place at about 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Spruce Street. As per reports, a teenager motorcyclist driving a northbound 2004 Kawasaki hit the side of a 2019 Toyota Highlander that drove out of a business parking lot onto the four-lane road. The impact threw off the motorcyclist onto the road.

On arrival, paramedics rushed the teenager to Riverside Community Hospital with major blunt force trauma and critical injuries. Sergeant Taack mentioned that due to the serious injuries suffered by the teen, he may not survive. The 33-year-old female driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene and cooperated with the authorities. No arrests have been made at this time. Officials partially shut down the intersection for several hours.

An investigation is ongoing.

May 27, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

