How pop health EHR modules led to better care and an 'exponential increase in income' at one practice
MMR Healthcare in Boynton Beach, Florida, had limited access to data, so it was difficult to obtain a clear, holistic view of the practice's collective patient health. For example, staff members were swimming in redundant and time-consuming lists from insurance companies and were trying to work with a read-only electronic health record system. This was a big problem because the practice serves a large geriatric population of more than 4,000 patients who often suffer from many chronic conditions.www.healthcareitnews.com