How pop health EHR modules led to better care and an 'exponential increase in income' at one practice

Here is the latest article in an eWEEK feature series called IT Science, in which we look at what actually takes place at the intersection of new-gen IT and legacy systems. Unless it’s brand new and right off various assembly lines, servers, storage and networking inside every IT system can be considered “legacy.” This is because the iteration of both hardware and software products is speeding up all the time. It’s not unusual for an app-maker, for example, to update and/or patch for security purposes an application a few times a month, or even a week. Some apps are updated daily! Hardware moves a little slower, but manufacturing cycles are also speeding up.