Thanks to ever better technology, innovative approaches and international cooperation, astronomy is flourishing. But while many observations help to refine or sort out theories, there are always discoveries that just don’t seem to fit. Mysterious signals, alleged violations of the laws of nature and – as yet – phenomena that cannot be explained. The public likes to discuss whether there are traces of extraterrestrial intelligence. Scientists know that there is almost always a natural explanation in the end. But the imagination is stimulated and then begs the question: What if we haven’t found any alien signals because we’re looking for the wrong ones?