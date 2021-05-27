Practical parenting: Are you living with an anxious teen?
Exams, assessments, end of term projects and a slow emergence from Covid restrictions – it’s no wonder out teenagers are finding life a bit of a struggle at the moment. But then maybe we are all struggling. In family systems theory, if one member of the family is finding things tough then the whole family responds, even if unconsciously; we all feel a bit off and may not be able to put our finger on why exactly.www.majorcadailybulletin.com