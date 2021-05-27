Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid seems to suit both parties

“One day I’m in, one day I’m out, then I’m a bit in, then we draw or lose and I’m out again,” Zinedine Zidane said. That was early February and it is also part of the reason why, almost four months later, he really is out. On Thursday morning, around 10.30, the Real Madrid manager drove into Valdebebas. By the time he drove back out two hours later, he was officially the former Real Madrid manager. Again. He had told some players the night before, around the time footage appeared of the Santiago Bernabéu on fire.