newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid seems to suit both parties

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“One day I’m in, one day I’m out, then I’m a bit in, then we draw or lose and I’m out again,” Zinedine Zidane said. That was early February and it is also part of the reason why, almost four months later, he really is out. On Thursday morning, around 10.30, the Real Madrid manager drove into Valdebebas. By the time he drove back out two hours later, he was officially the former Real Madrid manager. Again. He had told some players the night before, around the time footage appeared of the Santiago Bernabéu on fire.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Lucas Vázquez
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Valdebebas#Italian#Athletic Bilbao#Zidane Placing Faith#Rumours#Third Tier Alcoyano#Contract#Defeat#Coaching#Goodbye#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAshepherdgazette.com

La Liga: Toni Kroos To Miss Actual Madrid’s Final League Recreation After Testing Optimistic For Coronavirus

Toni Kroos has been in isolation since May 14.© Instagram. Real Madrid will miss the services of Toni Kroos for their last game of the season against Villarreal on Saturday after the German midfielder tested positive for coronavirus. The defending La Liga champions on Monday confirmed that Kroos has been in isolation since May 14 after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
FIFAPosted by
FanSided

Juventus: What could Zinedine Zidane bring to the Bianconeri?

Future was looking rosy when Andrea Pirlo was hugging and kissing the frame of his maiden Supercoppa Italiana title as a Juventus boss. Then, the long-haired gaffer sold the dreams of making Juventus a European beast again when they thumped Inter and qualified for the final of Coppa Italia. But since then, it has been a completely different story.
Soccer90min.com

Max Allegri Becomes the Frontrunner to Replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has surpassed Raul Gonzalez as the favourite to replace Zinedine Zidane as the Real Madrid manager. Several reports have claimed Zidane will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, with Goal reporting the Frenchman told his players he will not continue at the club beyond the current season before the club's clash with Sevilla last week.
Soccer90min.com

Raul Gonzalez Emerges as Favourite to Replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

Real Madrid Castilla manager and club legend Raul Gonzalez is the favourite to replace Zinedine Zidane at the helm of the senior team, according to a report. Zidane is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, with Goal reporting the Frenchman told his players before their clash with Sevilla last week that he will not stay at the club beyond the ongoing campaign.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 players who could get a lifeline if Zinedine Zidane goes

There are very, very few Madridistas who want to see Zinedine Zidane leave the club at the end of the 2020-2021 season. Despite all the injuries and absences this season, Real Madrid are fighting for the league title until the very end and made it to the Champions League semifinals. Zidane’s managing ability and leadership are huge reasons why Real have been able to remain successful in the face of difficult odds.
Soccercricketsoccer.com

I only focus on the present, not the future or the past: Zinedine Zidane

This has been a testing season for Real Madrid and all know this. They have faced near-elimination from the group stages of the Champions League, still, advanced to the semifinals while in the La Liga, they were at risk of playing in the Europa League, still, they managed to keep the fight alive.
UEFAsemoball.com

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) -- Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
Soccerswiowanewssource.com

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

MADRID (AP) — Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS (AP) -- Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country's "Golden Generation." Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players...
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Spanish football morning headlines: Zidane tells dressing room he’s leaving, Allegri an option to take over at Madrid, Barcelona playing for pride and the Pichichi

Zinedine Zidane has told the dressing room he’s leaving Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane has told the dressing room that he’s leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season according to Marca. A meeting took place last Saturday after Chelsea eliminated Los Blancos from the Champions League, just before they played Sevilla in La Liga. The Frenchman did it after training, delaying the start of his press conference. Zidane has eight days left in charge of Madrid, two games to play to win his third league title.
UEFA90min.com

Real Madrid confirm Toni Kroos tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid have confirmed midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for COVID-19. The midfielder was tested for the virus on Monday after he was identified as a close contact of a positive case. He had been in isolation since Friday, explaining his absence from their victory over Athletic Club. A...
MLSESPN

Zidane denies Marcelo training ground drama after Real Madrid win

Zinedine Zidane has denied that a training ground row with Marcelo caused the defender to be left out of the Real Madrid squad for their 4-1 La Liga win at Granada on Thursday. With the Brazilian absent from the travelling party and first-choice Ferland Mendy injured, it was left to...
SoccerCBS Sports

Zinedine Zidane remains coy about Real Madrid future but won't leave just because 'things get complicated'

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, with his team firmly in the title race in La Liga, has continued to be enigmatic about his future at the club following this season. As rumors continue to come up suggesting he may quit the job this summer, he said on Saturday that there are simply moments when the decision is clear and obvious, neglecting to say what he wants to do in his immediate future.