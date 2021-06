Brexit: Expert discusses EU’s ‘punishment’ in 2018. Italy said a recent spate of detentions of EU nationals by UK border officials was not “acceptable”. Italian undersecretary for foreign affairs Benedetto Della Vedova raised the issue with immigration minister Kevin Foster on a recent visit to London. Mr Della Vedova told the Politico website: “We made it clear to the Home Office and to minister Foster that we don’t consider acceptable what happened, and we hope that in the future cases like these will be treated in a different manner.”