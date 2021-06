The Land of the Rising Sun is one of the most beautiful places to visit in the North-Eastern region of India. The picturesque view of places in Arunachal Pradesh leaves you in awe of nature. It brings across a feel of serenity and bliss. We would want you to feel this moment where the birds are chirping, the sun is rising, the air is touching your face, and there is lush greenery all around you. Water hitting earth from the nearby fall, and you fall in love with yourself all over again is like going into a moment of tranquillity.