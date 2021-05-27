Cancel
North Ridgeville, OH

High school baseball: Firelands rides fast start back to regional with 7-4 win over Cloverleaf

By Brad Bournival The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH RIDGEVILLE — Firelands seniors completed the bookend, but if they have their way, they'll tear down the entire shelf. In beating fourth-seeded Cloverleaf 7-4 Wednesday to win the North Ridgeville Division II district title, the third-seeded Falcons became only the second team in school history to reach the regional level.

chroniclet.com
