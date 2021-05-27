Cancel
Boris Johnson has Mallorca on tenterhooks!

By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
majorcadailybulletin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Balearic Government, hoteliers and airlines are on tenterhooks as they wait for the UK’s decision on whether Mallorca and the other islands will be added to its quarantine-free ‘Green’ list. Britain has already said that it’s open to separately evaluating the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands from June 7,...

www.majorcadailybulletin.com
Grant Shapps
Boris Johnson
Spain
U.K.
