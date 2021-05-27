Cancel
Roseville, CA

LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt

By Howard Stitt
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Blue Goose Food Extravaganza in Loomis, participants were asked, "What inspires you to cook?" Jennifer Mishler, Loomis - "After 29 years of marriage and five daughters, I'm tired of cooking. Then I came to the Food Extravaganza and get inspired." Tom Klujsza, Roseville -"Hunger. I barbecue pork steak on the grill." Sharon Hanzlick, Loomis - "My grandchildren, all 11 of them." John Castiglia, Rocklin - "Growing up Italian. Everything was centered around food."

