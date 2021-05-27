LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
At the Blue Goose Food Extravaganza in Loomis, participants were asked, "What inspires you to cook?" Jennifer Mishler, Loomis - "After 29 years of marriage and five daughters, I'm tired of cooking. Then I came to the Food Extravaganza and get inspired." Tom Klujsza, Roseville -"Hunger. I barbecue pork steak on the grill." Sharon Hanzlick, Loomis - "My grandchildren, all 11 of them." John Castiglia, Rocklin - "Growing up Italian. Everything was centered around food."goldcountrymedia.com