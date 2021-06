During his coronavirus response media-briefing on Thursday, May 20, Governor Jim Justice announced that registration is now open for the “Beat 588...Bad” West Virginia Strong Vaccine Incentive Program. According to a statement released by the governor’s office, “All West Virginians ages 16 to 35 who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are now able to register online to receive either a $100 savings bond or a $100 gift card. The $100 incentive is retroactive, meaning all West Virginians ages 16 to 35 who have received the COVID-19 vaccine at any point are eligible.” “Please go and register for your $100,” Justice said during...