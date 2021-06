All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A couple of years ago, I stood in the kitchen of my friend Stephanos, watching him as he prepared dinner for us to share. He seasoned meatballs with large spoonfuls of dried mint, shaping them into rounds with his palms before transferring them to a frying pan where they sizzled and sputtered, filling the room with their sweet aroma. Stephanos laughed as he told me that on his home island of Cyprus, people were committed to adding dried mint to almost every dish.