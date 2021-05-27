Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Early Voting Deadline Reminder for June 8 Democratic Primary Election

Posted by 
Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2UaI_0aDdjKy600

Early Voting Deadline Reminder for June 8 Democratic Primary Election

For Immediate Release: May 27, 2021

The City of Alexandria reminds voters of early voting options for the Democratic primary Election on June 8. All registered voters in Virginia are eligible to vote by mail or in person. Virginia voters do not register by political party. Carefully review the information below to determine applicable deadlines, times and location.The Alexandria ballot includes contests for Virginia Governor; Lieutenant Governor; Attorney General; House of Delegates (45th District); Mayor and City Council.

VOTING IN PERSON

The deadline to vote early is Saturday, June 5, at 5 p.m. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, each person at the early voting location must wear a mask over their nose and mouth and maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from others. In-person early voting hours are as follows:

Office of Voter Registration & Elections (132 N. Royal St., Suite 100)

  • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p. m.
  • Closed Monday, May 31

Additional and Extended Hours:

  • Saturday, May 29, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 2, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 3, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

VOTING BY MAIL

Applications to request a mail-in ballot must be received in the Voter Registration Office by 5 p.m., Friday, May 28. Access an application in one of the following ways:

Completed ballots must be returned to the Office of Voter Registration & Elections by 7 p.m. on June 8, or postmarked by June 8 and received in the office by noon on Friday, June 11.

Voters who believe they cannot safely have a witness present while completing the ballot for the June 8 election may disregard the witness signature requirements.

BALLOT DROP BOXES

Ballot drop boxes will be available at all polling places on June 8, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. A secure outdoor drop box, under video surveillance, is available in front of the Office of Voter Registration & Elections 24 hours a day through June 8 at 7 p.m.

ELECTION DAY VOTING

If you vote in-person on Election Day on June 8, you must do so at your designated polling place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Be sure to confirm the location (and your registration) at vote.elections.virginia.gov before arriving at the polling location. You may also call the Office of Voter Registration & Elections at 703.746.4050.

  • For June 8, note the following temporary changes to polling places:
  • The voting location for the Ladrey Senior Building Precinct has been changed to Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe St.).
  • The voting location for the Hermitage Precinct has been changed to John Adams Elementary School (5651 Rayburn Ave.).
  • The voting location for the Douglas MacArthur School Precinct has been changed to the George Washington Masonic National Memorial (101 Callahan Drive).

Visit alexandriava.gov/Elections for complete information on this election, including voter registration requirements, sample ballots, precinct maps and ID requirements.

For more information or for reasonable disability accommodation, contact Angie Maniglia Turner, General Registrar and Director of Elections, at voters@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.4050, Virginia Relay 711.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/122551.

Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, Virginia

5
Followers
410
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Primary Election#Democratic Primary#Democratic Voters#House Of Delegates#City Council#Director Of Elections#Wythe St#N Royal St#Voting Deadline Reminder#Registered Voters#Political Party#Virginia Voters#Sample Ballots#General Registrar#Virginia Governor#Mayor#Attorney General#Immediate Release
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Virginia Stateglobalnewsbreaking.com

Tuesday, June 8 is Primary Election Day in Virginia

Virginia Voters are going to the polls to decide Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, and to cast ballots in primaries (mostly Democratic) for the house of delegates and a few local offices. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Election Day on Tuesday, June...
Fauquier County, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

Statewide Democratic Party primary election takes place Tuesday

Voters will choose the Democratic Party candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates in an open primary election on Tuesday, June 8. The county’s 20 precinct polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eligible voters must bring an acceptable form of identification with them to cast a ballot.
Sterling, VAloudounnow.com

McClellan Visits With Early Voters Ahead of June 8 Primary

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-9), one of five Democratic gubernatorial candidates in the running to go up against Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Nov. 2 general election, visited Sterling on Saturday to meet with voters casting their primary ballots early. Amid talking with voters, McClellan said Loudoun was “a huge...
Presidential ElectionCulpeper Star Exponent

REUTHER: Do your part: Vote in Tuesday's primary election

The Democratic Primary that will select the candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General for the November general election is the day after tomorrow. The broad field of those vying for these positions, includes five for governor (according to Balltopedia, “Three candidates—Jennifer Carroll Foy, Terry McAuliffe, and Jennifer McClellan—are leading in fundraising and noteworthy endorsements.” Lee Carter and Justin Fairfax are also running).
Lynchburg, VAWSLS

Democratic candidates urge Virginians to vote in Tuesday’s primary

LYNCHBURG, Va. – With the Virginia primary set for Tuesday, Democratic candidates are mobilizing people in every corner of the Commonwealth. Jennifer Carroll Foy will appear in areas including Arlington, Charlottesville, Richmond and Virginia Beach. Meanwhile, we’re told Lee Carter will not host in-person campaign events. Democratic frontrunner Terry McAuliffe...
Electionsbeardstownnewspapers.com

State to postpone 2022 primary election to June

Measure also beefs up cybersecurity, affects mail-in voting. By Raymon Troncoso Capitol News Illinois rtroncoso@capitolnewsillinois.com Largely on partisan lines, lawmakers passed an omnibus elections bill Monday that would push back the date of the 2022 primary elections amid other major changes to the state’s election code. The 156-page omnibus bill, would also strengthen the state’s cybersecurity surrounding elections and make Election Day a…
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

Democratic Primary Tuesday; Gloucester GOP votes Monday

Local registrars are gearing up for next week’s Democratic Party primary election, to be held between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday. In other election news, the Gloucester County Republican Committee will hold its party canvass from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church on Main Street, where GOP members will be asked to choose from two candidates for Clerk of Circuit Court.
Hamburg, ARAshley County Ledger

Early Voting Is Open In Mayoral Election

Hamburg voters begin the process of choosing their next mayor this week. Early voting for the special mayoral election will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Clerk of Court’s office in the Ashley County Courthouse from June 1 to 4. The final day to early vote will be...