Early Voting Deadline Reminder for June 8 Democratic Primary Election

For Immediate Release: May 27, 2021

The City of Alexandria reminds voters of early voting options for the Democratic primary Election on June 8. All registered voters in Virginia are eligible to vote by mail or in person. Virginia voters do not register by political party. Carefully review the information below to determine applicable deadlines, times and location.The Alexandria ballot includes contests for Virginia Governor; Lieutenant Governor; Attorney General; House of Delegates (45th District); Mayor and City Council.

VOTING IN PERSON

The deadline to vote early is Saturday, June 5, at 5 p.m. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, each person at the early voting location must wear a mask over their nose and mouth and maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from others. In-person early voting hours are as follows:

Office of Voter Registration & Elections (132 N. Royal St., Suite 100)

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p. m.

Closed Monday, May 31

Additional and Extended Hours:

Saturday, May 29, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday, June 3, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

VOTING BY MAIL

Applications to request a mail-in ballot must be received in the Voter Registration Office by 5 p.m., Friday, May 28. Access an application in one of the following ways:

Visit vote.elections.virginia.gov to submit an application online.

Download the application available on the City’s Elections webpage.

Stop by the Office of Voter Registration & Elections to complete the application.

Completed ballots must be returned to the Office of Voter Registration & Elections by 7 p.m. on June 8, or postmarked by June 8 and received in the office by noon on Friday, June 11.

Voters who believe they cannot safely have a witness present while completing the ballot for the June 8 election may disregard the witness signature requirements.

BALLOT DROP BOXES

Ballot drop boxes will be available at all polling places on June 8, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. A secure outdoor drop box, under video surveillance, is available in front of the Office of Voter Registration & Elections 24 hours a day through June 8 at 7 p.m.

ELECTION DAY VOTING

If you vote in-person on Election Day on June 8, you must do so at your designated polling place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Be sure to confirm the location (and your registration) at vote.elections.virginia.gov before arriving at the polling location. You may also call the Office of Voter Registration & Elections at 703.746.4050.

For June 8, note the following temporary changes to polling places:

The voting location for the Ladrey Senior Building Precinct has been changed to Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe St.).

The voting location for the Hermitage Precinct has been changed to John Adams Elementary School (5651 Rayburn Ave.).

The voting location for the Douglas MacArthur School Precinct has been changed to the George Washington Masonic National Memorial (101 Callahan Drive).

Visit alexandriava.gov/Elections for complete information on this election, including voter registration requirements, sample ballots, precinct maps and ID requirements.

For more information or for reasonable disability accommodation, contact Angie Maniglia Turner, General Registrar and Director of Elections, at voters@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.4050, Virginia Relay 711.

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/122551.