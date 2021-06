We are 140 days into what Boris Johnson has proudly called “the year of British leadership”. But looking at this government from the outside, you would never know it. Where is the British leadership over the conflict in Israel and Palestine, over the Chinese genocide against the Uyghurs, or over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen? And what claim to global leadership can this government make while taking an axe to vital education, health and climate crisis programmes across the developing world?