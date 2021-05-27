Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

Gunman Suspected Of Shooting 3 Flower Mound Police Officers In Custody After 10+ Hour Standoff

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) — After some 11 hours a standoff has ended and the man who Flower Mound police say shot three officers is in custody. The 60-year-old suspect, who was later identified as Bryan Hucabee, reportedly came out of a house in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive with his hands up. The man surrendered after an FBI SWAT team relived local police just after 5:30 a.m., made their way inside the house and fired tear gas.

