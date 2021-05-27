Returning to work doesn’t have to be stressful. Here’s how employers can help
Employees are finally heading back to the office, but the very thing they’ve been anticipating all year could also be causing a lot of stress. While mental health improved slightly earlier in the year, stress, anxiety, PTSD and depressed moods are all on the rise again, according to the most recent Mental Health Index by Total Brain and the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions. In fact, two-thirds of employees say they have anxiety about returning to the workplace after more than a year of remote working, the index found.www.benefitnews.com