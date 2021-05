The largest employer in the U.S. is set to embrace remote and hybrid work on a permanent basis for many of its workers. The administration of President Joe Biden plans to release guidance in June for its myriad divisions on return-to-office plans for the short and long term, and that guidance will likely give departments broad leeway to keep their office usage flexible, The Washington Post reports. Some departments, like the Department of Agriculture, have already laid out some plans for more remote work. The USDA will allow many employees to work from home up to four days a week, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in a March town hall reported by the Post.