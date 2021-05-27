Cancel
TV Shows

Sky Q adds Kids Quotes to voice search

By Nik Roseveare
Advanced Television
 13 days ago

Sky Q has added Kids Quotes to its voice search function after research it commissioned revealed that more than two thirds of children use phrases from their favourite films and TV shows every day, with over half of parents resorting to saying quotes to work out what their kids want to watch on TV.

