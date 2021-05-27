Sky Q adds Kids Quotes to voice search

Q: We have three adult children. Our middle son planned to be married last November, but the wedding was postponed for a year because of the pandemic. Recently we met him, his fiancée and his future in-laws in Florida, where the couple surprised us with a tiny beach wedding — just parents and one best friend. Trying to be inclusive, I sent a picture of the ceremony to my other two children. Rather than feeling joy for their brother, though, they were angry at being excluded and unaware of the wedding. (They both live thousands of miles away, and the large wedding postponed until this November is still on!) Further discussion has only led to more anger. The newlyweds are hurt that my other children won’t congratulate them, and I feel guilty for instigating the problem with the picture. How can I mediate peace? — Dad.