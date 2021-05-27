Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Health Department is teaming up with Summerfest to host drive-thru vaccination clinics on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 in the Henry Maier Festival Park parking lots. As an incentive, anyone who is vaccinated at the clinic will receive a free ticket to Summerfest 2021, valid any day of the festival.

“We are all looking forward to a summer full of festivals and live music, and we know the only way to do this safely is through vaccinations,” said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “We’re grateful to Summerfest for offering a convenient option for our community to get vaccinated, with a generous incentive to those who participate.”

“We are thrilled to support this drive-thru vaccination effort by offering a convenient and easy option for people to get vaccinated, as well as a free admission ticket to Summerfest 2021,” stated Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We truly appreciate all the efforts that the Milwaukee Health Department has taken to distribute the vaccine throughout the community, and encourage the general public to participate, as we all work together on containing the virus.”

Here’s how the drive-thru vaccination clinic will work:

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. No appointments are necessary and participants will stay in their vehicles for the duration of the vaccine.

Those interested in being vaccinated will enter from the south via Erie Street or north via Lincoln Memorial Drive and follow the directional signage toward the South Gate. Map attached.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at the clinic will receive a single free ticket to Summerfest 2021, valid any day and time of the festival, after waiting 15 minutes in Lot H for observation post-vaccine.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone over the age of 12 years old can receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be given to anyone over the age of 18 years old.

Summerfest and the Milwaukee Health Department will run another set of vaccination clinics on June 26 and June 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who received the Pfizer vaccine to get their second dose.

Upon returning for the second dose, one lucky winner will be chosen to receive a special Summerfest 2021 prize package, including a UScellular™ Power Pass and festival merchandise package.

Currently, 41.5% of City of Milwaukee residents over the age of 16 have completed their vaccination series. This vaccination clinic is part of the Health Department’s strategy to meet people where they are and provide quick, easy, and convenient opportunities to get vaccinated.

The map denoting the flow of the drive-thru clinic is below:

