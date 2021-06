Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Youth Clubs of Park County were closed for three months, into part of the summer. This year will be different. In February, the Park County Commission passed along $17,675 worth of CARES Act funding to the nonprofit to offset some of the financial losses the local nonprofit suffered last year. Executive Director Tina Bernard told commissioners the Youth Clubs would use the money to temporarily waive all membership fees again this year.