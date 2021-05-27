Cancel
Eduardo Sampere

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this role, Eduardo will oversee operations of the award-winning, LEED-certified The Blake at Taos Ski Valley, The Blake Residences, and all of the resort’s restaurants. As part of his duties, Eduardo will continue to find innovative ways to incorporate industry-leading environmental practices into the resort’s hospitality operations, such as the recent investment in a food composter to significantly cut food waste.

Redding, CAo2employmentservices.com

HVAC Apprentice

Entry-level HVAC Apprentice to fill an opening with a locally owned and operated HVAC Company in Redding, CA. The ideal candidate will be willing to learn and grow in the HVAC industry. This is a full-time, long-term position with a full benefit package. Requirements of the HVAC Apprentice. Completion of...
Businesswhattheythink.com

Sustainable Partnership: KHS and Eckes-Granini Launch Bottles Made of 100% rPET

Eckes-Granini has made its packaging portfolio even more environmentally friendly with the help of the KHS Group. Since the middle of May its one-liter hohes C juice bottle has consisted entirely of recycled plastic (rPET). (Source: Eckes-Granini) Production on a tried-and-tested block from the systems supplier. Interior FreshSafe PET coating...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

nVent Electric (NVT) to Acquire CIS Global

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CIS Global LLC, a privately held leading provider of mission critical power and server rack-mount slide products for the rapidly growing data center and networking industries. The transaction is expected to be completed by the third quarter for a cash purchase price of approximately $200 million, subject to adjustments.
Environmentdallassun.com

Clean Vision's Subsidiary 100Bio Unveils Breakthrough Tech Solution to Compostable Food Package Manufacturing

New Bioplastic Manufacturing Technology Substantially Lowers Cost of Entry for Conventional Packaging Producers. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary 100BIO™ has developed and unveiled a proprietary, upgraded process that enables manufacturers of food packaging and serving products to produce its certified compostable products utilizing their legacy, conventional (petroleum-based plastic) manufacturing equipment.
Agriculturejustmeans.com

The Carrot Project: Investing in Local Sustainable Agriculture and Food

During the pandemic, farmers and food producers selling locally showed their strength, as the weaknesses of our global food supply chain were exposed. Farmers relying on wholesale distribution systems, such as dairies, were dumping product because of a breakdown in supply chains. Meat processing plants slowed operations, negatively impacting supply. Meanwhile, local producers ramped up production, updated their online systems, or pivoted from institutional buyers to grocery stores and direct-to-consumer sales. Thriving local farms not only came through with good food, but continued to steward the land and give back to their communities.
Businessglobalcosmeticsnews.com

BASF sells Kankakee site to One Rock Capital Partners

THE WHAT? BASF has announced that it has concluded the sale of its manufacturing site in Kankakee, Illinois to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. THE DETAILS The agreement includes the associated businesses of vegetable oil-based raw materials sterols and natural vitamin...
Retailistockanalyst.com

6 Tips For Retail Success In 2021

Due to the unanticipated occurrences in 2020, many companies worldwide were in for the ride of their lives, economically speaking. Businesses and industries have been impacted to a significant extent by the global pandemic. This has been especially true for retailers that have had to move their entire operations online in the wake of the pandemic.
Medical & Biotechpowderbulksolids.com

Cargill JV to Erect $300M 1,4-Butanediol Plant

American agribusiness Cargill and German chemicals marketer HELM have formed a new joint venture, Qore, to produce bio-based intermediates that can be used in lieu of fossil-based chemistries, the two firms announced in a release Tuesday. The joint venture plans to invest $300 million to open the first commercial-scale production facility for 1,4-butanediol (BDO) in the United States.
Freeport, TXFurniture Today

Dow to build MDI distillation, prepolymers facility in Freeport, Texas

MIDLAND, Mich. — Dow plans to build an integrated MDI distillation and prepolymers facility at its manufacturing site in Freeport, Texas. Dow’s Polyurethane Systems franchise upgrades key polyurethane components in order to produce rigid, semi-rigid and flexible foams, and coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and composites for applications including furniture and bedding.
BusinessJust-style.com

The Lycra Company highlights circularity initiatives

‘Keep in the loop with Lycra’ is the tag-line of The Lycra Company’s latest print and online advertising campaign exploring a variety of topics related to circularity. From more sustainable raw materials to extending garment wear life to end-of-life solutions, it wants customers and industry experts to use resilient, sustainable materials that ultimately can be recycled at end of life, thus reducing textile waste and “closing the loop” in the value chain.
Industrycgiar.org

Digital innovations accelerated by COVID-19 are revolutionizing food systems: Implications for the UN Food Systems Summit

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a major shock to food supply chains, as lockdowns and restrictions affecting labor supply, input provisioning, logistics, and distribution channels severely compromised poor consumers’ access to food. Yet it could have been worse; food systems have also shown resilience and innovative capacity to adjust. The new constraints led firms in a number of developing countries to innovate, scaling up the digitalization of food supply chains. This widespread adoption of e-commerce by large and small retailers and food service (restaurant) enterprises served an important role in ensuring food access to consumers.
Agriculturewattagnet.com

Zoetis highlights ESG goals in 2020 sustainability report

Company also announced a new Foundation dedicated to advancing opportunities for farmers and veterinarians. Zoetis shared a renewed commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics in the company’s 2020 Sustainability Report. ESG represents a shift from corporate social responsibility to a business strategy based on long-term financial relevance. Besides...
Economythebftonline.com

Entrepreneurial mindset and the startup capital syndrome

All through my life, I have always craved to be financially free. Financial freedom as I define it, is being able to live the rest of your life without ever having to worry about money. The great Robert Kiyoasaki calls it ‘escaping the rat race’. Being financially free though has...
Businessjust-auto.com

Ascend expands HiDura LCPA production capacity

Ascend Performance Materials has expanded production capacity for HiDura long-chain polyamides in its Greenwood, South Carolina, plant. The supplier said its multi-million dollar expansion would help meet growing demand for its new product line. Launched in November 2020, HiDura PA610 and 612 products are used in a variety of automotive...
Economyfranchising.com

5 Steps To Take Annually To Ensure Brand Consistency

Brand consistency helps improve the strength of a brand over time through increased awareness. In the eyes of your customers and prospects, a consistent brand instantly makes your company more:. Recognizable. Dependable. Trustworthy. But what activities help keep a brand consistent? Here are five exercises that should be done on...
Environmentblooloop.com

WhiteWater announces corporate-wide sustainability commitment

WhiteWater, a leading waterpark manufacturer, has announced an ambitious corporate-wide commitment to the implementation of more sustainable environmental practices. This will incorporate all of the company’s operations and products, as well as those of its suppliers. By setting new waste and carbon footprint goals for the next two decades, WhiteWater wants to be a driver of change in the industry.
Economyr744.com

Carrier Commercial Refrigeration Europe

Carrier Commercial Refrigeration is a leading supplier of high-efficiency turnkey refrigeration systems for food retail stores of all formats and industrial sites, from project engineering and product manufacturing to installation and ongoing customer service. With a footprint in more than 20 countries throughout Europe, and a significant presence in the...
Environmentwhattheythink.com

Polysack and Flessofab Launch Novel Recyclable Packaging Available in British Market

Polysack designs innovative plastic film for the production of fully recyclable, stand-up pouches made of pure PE, suitable for a variety of applications. Tel Aviv, Israel – Polysack, a green-tech manufacturer of plastic film products for flexible packaging and high-shrink labels, partners with Flessofab, an Italian packaging manufacturer, to launch a series of eco-friendly, stand-up pouch packaging. Sustainability is the “it” word of 2021—everyone, everywhere is talking about it. More products are being designed to be easily recycled and reused as raw materials. The vast majority of flexible packaging, however, is missing out on the trend as most plastic cannot be recycled. These unrecyclable packages are made from a blend of different polymers—usually an outer layer made of biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) and an inner layer made of low-density polyethylene (LDPE)—which cannot be repurposes together.
Interior Designsiouxfalls.business

Interior designer

TSP has an exciting opportunity for an interior designer who is energetic, highly creative and technically skilled. In this full-time role, you will be an integral #TeamTSP member, providing production efforts to execute design intent from. pre-design through documentation, specs and CA. You’ll need to demonstrate innovative thought, foresight and...
Virtual Events4riversequipment.com

Wirtgen Slipform Pavers Webinar

Wirtgen America has another FREE webinar coming up! On June 16th at 1:00 PM CT, Tim Nash will discuss the SP 64i Slipform Paver Series from Wirtgen. Tim Nash is the Director of Concrete products and he will demonstrate how contractors all over North America and the world are benefitting from this industry leading paver concept. He will cover the importance of control of material flow through the paving system. How to increase quality, improve production, decrease transport time and associated costs and lower operating costs.