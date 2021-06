“As a creator, Kenzo Takada obviously had a very sharp sense of aestheticism,” Stéphane Aubert, associate director and auctioneer at Artcurial, says. He’s speaking to AD ahead of this week’s sale of Takada’s personal collection, which stems from the longtime Paris apartment of the acclaimed fashion designer. Located in the 11th arrondissement in Paris and first constructed by French architect Louis Sorel in 1912, the abode was indicative of Takada’s keen eye for design. But Haussmannian bones and Ed Tuttle revamp aside, the star attraction of the top-floor home was without a doubt the pieces of furniture and decor that Takada assembled.