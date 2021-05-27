Rainy and cool: Northeast Ohio’s holiday weekend weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will continue to drop for the first half of the long holiday weekend before rebounding slightly in time for Memorial Day. The National Weather Service's forecast for the weekend calls for rain and highs only in the 50s on both Friday and Saturday. Skies will clear by Sunday with highs back in the sixties. Overnight lows will remain chilly throughout the weekend, dropping into the 40s for most areas.