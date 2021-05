By blocking creation of an independent, bipartisan January 6 commission, congressional Republicans have signaled they would rather approach next year's midterm elections unencumbered by potentially damning findings about the deadly US Capitol riot. Nearly five months after Donald Trump supporters stormed the citadel of American democracy, and four months after he left office, the former president retains an iron grip on his party. So much so that Republican lawmakers are acting in fealty to -- or as one Democratic senator said, in "fear" of -- the brash billionaire whose loyalists appear eager to downplay the mob violence that transpired as rioters sought to overturn results of a presidential election. Senate Republicans on Friday filibustered legislation that would have greenlighted a 10-member panel devoted to uncovering the truth behind the insurrection and bringing closure to what President Joe Biden called "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."