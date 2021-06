Four day weeks always seem to fly by, don’t they? The photo above is from my trip to Eataly Dallas HERE. Lavazza is their new cafe and it is so tasty! If you live in Dallas you should definitely check it out. In fact, I’m attending a special event there on Thursday evening. Can’t wait to share the details with you. Now, for my musings for the week…these are things I currently love, plus my favorite summer items. Now that we are officially in June, it is summer in my book!